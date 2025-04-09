Rahul Gandhi pushes for country-wide caste census, slams new Waqf Act at AICC session in Ahmedabad Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS of deliberately opposing the caste census, claiming they do not want to disclose the actual share of minorities in the country's population and resources.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (April 9) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS of deliberately opposing the caste census to hide the actual share of minorities in the country. The Congress leader also challenged PM Modi that he will pass the caste census law in the Parliament right in front of him.

Addressing the AICC session on the banks of the Sabarmati river, Rahul Gandhi said, "We took a revolutionary step of caste census in Telangana. A few months before that, I had asked PM Narendra Modi in the Parliament that we should get a caste census done in the country... I wanted to know who had what share in this country and whether this country truly respected the tribal, Dalit, and backward communities... PM Narendra Modi and RSS clearly refused the caste census because they don't want to reveal the share that minorities get in this country... I told him that we will pass the caste census law in the Parliament right in front of you..."

He further said that the Congress will break the wall of 50 percent reservation. "What Telangana has done, we are going to do across the country," he added.

Rahul Gandhi on Waqf Act

The Leader of the Opposition further said that the Waqf (Amendment) Act is "anti-Constitution" and an attack on the freedom of religion, as he warned that the BJP-RSS will soon go after the rights of other minorities such as Christians and Sikhs.

Citing an article in an RSS-linked magazine, Gandhi alleged that the BJP and RSS have set their sights now on the rights of Christians, and Sikhs would be next.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was passed by Parliament last week, has come into force from April 8, the government said in a notification. On March 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which was passed by Parliament earlier this week.

On US tariffs

He also said that an 'economic storm' is approaching and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of succumbing to pressure from US President Donald Trump on the imposition of tariffs.

"Did you see the photograph of PM Modi hugging Trump? This time he ordered Modi ji that ‘we will not hug but will impose new tariffs’. PM Modi did not say a word. To divert attention from this they ran a drama in Parliament for two days," he said, adding, "Where is the PM hiding?"

Referring to PM Modi's recent meeting with Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Mohammad Yunus, Gandhi said the Bangladeshi leader "gives adverse remarks and he is sitting with him". "Where is the 56-inch chest," Rahul Gandhi asked in a swipe at Modi.

Congress passes 'nyay path' resolution

The Congress party passed a resolution titled 'Nyay Path' during its AICC (All India Congress Committee) session in Ahmedabad. As per the resolution, the party will not allow anti-Constitution forces to succeed. They will fight every assault on federal structure like simultaneous polls.

