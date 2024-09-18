Wednesday, September 18, 2024
     
Dausa: Two-year-old girl falls into borewell while playing, rescue operation underway | Video

A team of doctors and SDRF teams left for Bandikui where the child fell in the borewell. Senior officials were present at the spot to supervise the rescue operation.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Dausa (Rajasthan) Updated on: September 18, 2024 21:57 IST
The hole in which the girl falls
Image Source : INDIA TV The hole in which the girl falls

In a tragic incident, a two-year-old girl fell into a 20-foot borewell while playing in the Bandikui police station area, Dausa district of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Upon receiving information regarding the incident, officials of local authorities rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation by digging in the surrounding area with three JCBs.

The girl - Neeru Gurjar - fell into the borewell while playing in the evening in the Jodhpuriya village, said Police Sub-Inspector Bharat Lal.

Senior police and administration officials have reached the spot to rescue the girl, the official said, adding Doctors and SDRF teams have been dispatched for the spot.

(Report by Mahesh Bohara/PTI)

