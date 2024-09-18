Dausa: Two-year-old girl falls into borewell while playing, rescue operation underway | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The hole in which the girl falls

In a tragic incident, a two-year-old girl fell into a 20-foot borewell while playing in the Bandikui police station area, Dausa district of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Upon receiving information regarding the incident, officials of local authorities rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation by digging in the surrounding area with three JCBs.

The girl - Neeru Gurjar - fell into the borewell while playing in the evening in the Jodhpuriya village, said Police Sub-Inspector Bharat Lal.

Senior police and administration officials have reached the spot to rescue the girl, the official said, adding Doctors and SDRF teams have been dispatched for the spot.

(Report by Mahesh Bohara/PTI)

Also read: Mamata Banerjee visits flood-affected areas, accuses Jharkhand of deliberately releasing extra water