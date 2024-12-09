Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri meets Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus amid strained ties

Follow us on Image Source : X/CAPRESS_SEC Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

India-Bangladesh ties: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor to the interim government in Bangladesh, on Monday. Yunus described the relationship between Dhaka and New Delhi as "very solid" and "close," according to a statement released by his office.

Misri also conveyed that New Delhi wants to increase engagements with Dhaka and make "joint and concerted efforts" to boost relationships between the two neighbours.

Discussions on minorities, Sheikh Hasina's stay in India

According to a statement from the chief advisor's office, discussions also included issues concerning minorities, Sheikh Hasina's stay in India, and regional cooperation. Yunus urged India to assist in "clearing the clouds that have cast a shadow" over the relationship between the two countries.

He raised the issue of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India on August 5. "Our people are concerned because she is making many statements from there. It creates tensions," Yunus said to Misri.

Misri holds bilateral meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart

Earlier in the day, Misri met Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain in Dhaka and raised several key issues including safety and welfare of minorities in the country. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Misri said their discussions focused on recent developments, including incidents involving attacks on cultural and religious sites.

"We discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities... We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties... I also emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh Authority Misri told the media," Misri added.

Misri highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first foreign leaders to greet Professor Yunus after he assumed office. "We wish you every success," the Foreign Secretary said as quoted his office.

He also clarified that it's a "wrong perception" that India had ties with one particular party in Bangladesh. "They are not meant for one particular party, but for everyone," he added.

Multiple attacks on Hindus, other minorities in Bangladesh

The meeting comes amid multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh in recent times. There also have been cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples. The arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Chittagong on October 25 led to protests. India had on November 26 noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

It should be noted here that India had urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression.



