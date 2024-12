Syria Civil War: Joe Biden's first reaction after fall of Assad govt, says 'it's historic opportunity...'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Outgoing US President Joe Biden

Syria Civil War: Outgoing US President Joe Biden on Sunday issued a statement on the fall of the Bashar Assad government. Biden said the fall of the Assad regime that brutalised, tortured and killed thousands of innocent Syrians over the past half a century is a historic opportunity for the people of the country.

US will work with its partners in Syria: Biden

Hours after rebel groups took over Syria following more than 12 years of violent civil war and decades of leadership by Bashar Assad and his family, Biden, while speaking at the White House, said the United States will work with its partners and the stakeholders in Syria to help them seize an opportunity to manage the risk.

US will send senior officials to Syria: Biden

"Over the past four years, my administration pursued a clear, principled policy towards Syria. Through the combination of support for our partners, sanctions, diplomacy and targeted military force when necessary, we now see new opportunities opening up for the people of Syria and the entire region. Looking ahead, the United States will support Syria's neighbours, including Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Israel. I had long discussions with all of our people earlier this morning, and I'll send senior officials from my administration to the region as well..."

“After 13 years of civil war in Syria and more than half a century of brutal authoritarian rule by Bashar Assad and his father before him, rebel forces have forced Assad to resign his office and flee the country, he added.

We're not sure where he is, but there's word that he's in Moscow, the outgoing President said.

“This regime brutalised, tortured and killed hundreds of thousands of innocent Syrians. The fall of the regime is a fundamental act of justice. It's a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria to build a better future for their proud country,” he said.

It is also a moment of risk and uncertainty, Biden said, adding that over the past few weeks, the support of Hezbollah, Iran and Russia to the Assad regime had collapsed.

What is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham?

The Syrian opposition that brought down Assad is led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which the US says is a terrorist organisation with links to al-Qaida. However, the group says it has since broken ties with al-Qaida.

“Looking ahead, the United States will do the following. First, we'll support Syria's neighbours, including Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Israel, should any threat arise from Syria during this period of transition.

I will speak with leaders of the region in the coming days. I had long discussions with all of our people earlier this morning. I'll send senior officials from my administration to the region as well,” he said.

ISIS may try to take advantage: Biden

“Second, we will help ensure stability in eastern Syria, protecting our personnel against any threats, and our mission against ISIS will be maintained, including security of detention facilities, where ISIS fighters are being held as prisoners. We're clear-eyed about the fact that ISIS will try to take advantage of any vacuum to reestablish its capabilities and create a haven. We will not let that happen,” he said.

“Just today, US forces conducted a dozen precision strikes, airstrikes, within Syria, targeting ISIS camps and operatives. Third, we will engage with all Syrian groups, including within the process led by the United Nations to establish a transition away from the Assad regime towards independent and sovereign Syria, with a new constitution, and a new government that serves all Syrians. And this process will be determined by the Syrian people themselves,” Biden said.

