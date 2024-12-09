Monday, December 09, 2024
     
Foreign Secretary Misri raises India's concerns over safety of minorities during Bangladesh visit | DETAILS

This was the first high-level visit from India to Bangladesh since Shiekh Hasina was deposed as Prime Minister in August this year and since the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, assumed office.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Dhaka Published : Dec 09, 2024 16:22 IST, Updated : Dec 09, 2024 16:28 IST
India expresses concerns over attacks on minorities in Bangladesh
Image Source : INDIA TV India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (L) with Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday met Bangladesh's Foreign Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain in Dhaka and raised several key issues including safety and welfare of minorities in the country. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Misri said their discussions focused on recent developments, including incidents involving attacks on cultural and religious sites.

"We discussed recent developments and I conveyed our concerns including those related to the safety and welfare of minorities... We also discussed regrettable incidents of attacks on cultural and religious properties... I also emphasised that India desires a positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh. I have underlined today India's desire to work closely with the interim government of Bangladesh Authority Misri told the media," Misri added.

Misri said the discussions have given both India and Bangladesh the opportunity to take stock of bilateral ties. He also appreciated the opportunity for having a frank, candid and constructive exchange of views with all his interlocutors. Misri was in the neighbouring county to participate in the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between him and his counterpart Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin which were held at the State guest house Padma. Misri earlier in the day met with Foreign Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain of Bangladesh.

 

