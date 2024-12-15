Pakistan players in retirement spree as another left-arm seamer hangs international boots after Mohammad Amir

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammad Irfan celebrates a wicket with his teammates.

Three days and three retirements! It seems that retirement is the new theme in Pakistan cricket as left-arm speedster Mohmmad Irfan has also bid adieu to international cricket.

Irfan took to his social media accounts to make the announcement and expressed his gratefulness to his teammates and coaches.

"I have decided to retirement from international cricket. I want to express my deepest gratitude to my teammates, coaches, Thank you for the love, the cheers, and the unforgettable memories and I will continue to support and celebrate the game that has given me everything, Pakistan Zindabad," Irfan posted on X and Instagram.

Irfan represented Pakistan across formats. He played four Tests for his country and claimed 10 wickets at an average of 38.90. He made his Test debut against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town in February 2013. His last Test appearance also came against the Proteas at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS) in October 2013.

Irfan had more impact in the 50-over format. The left-arm seamer played 60 games after making his ODI debut against England on September 10, 2010. He snared 83 scalps at 30.71 and claimed two four-wicket hauls.

