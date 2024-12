Follow us on Image Source : X Image used for representational purpose.

A 25-year-old motorist died in Mumbai after he collided with a BEST bus near Shivaji Nagar Junction bus stop in Ghatkopar East. The two-wheeler rider suffered a head injury due to the accident and was declared dead after being taken to the Rajawadi Hospital.

This marks the third tragic accident involving a BEST bus in less than a week. The bus was en route to Kurla after departing from Shivaji Nagar. Reportedly, the impact near the rear-right tire of the bus resulted in the fatal injury.