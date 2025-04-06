Kerala: MBBS student found hanging in hostel room at Government Medical College, suicide suspected The deceased was a third-year medical student. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan around 11 pm on Saturday.

A third-year MBBS student allegedly committed suicide in Kalamassery. As per the police, the medical student at Government Medical College was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room on Saturday. She was found hannging by her hostel mates and the reason behind this extreme step is yet to be certained. The deceased, Ambili, hailed from Kasaragod and was a third-year medical student.

Police registered case of unnatural death

A preliminary investigation indicates that it might be a suicide, and the police have filed a case of unnatural death. The student's parents had visited her at college on Saturday, and the exact reason behind her tragic decision is still unclear. According to the police sources, she had been struggling with mental distress and learning disability issues, although these factors have not been confirmed. The body will be sent for autopsy once her relatives arrive and provide their statements, the police reported.

2nd year MBBS dies by suicide in Ahmedabad

A 21-year-old MBBS student died by suicide at a hostel of Smt NHL Municipal Medical College in Ahmedabad, police said on Saturday. Sushilaben Vasava, who was in the second year of her medical studies, had been keeping to herself for the last few days and had stopped talking to her college mates, said inspector KM Bhuva of Ellisbridge police station.

“The student hanged herself in her hostel room late last night (Friday). When she did not open the room door, which was locked from inside, her roommates told the rector, who then informed the police,” he said. Her body was found hanging from the ceiling. It was handed over to her family after her post-mortem, the official said. “The exact cause of the suicide is not yet clear. Her hostel mates said she had become quiet since the last few days and kept to herself,” he added.

(PTI inputs)