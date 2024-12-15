Ram Mandir labourers were honoured while hands of Taj Mahal construction workers were chopped off: CM Yogi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP CM Yogi Adityanath was speaking at the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) in Mumbai.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party for its treatment of the ‘labour force’ with respect. The UP CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured construction workers who built the Ram Mandir in Agra but the hands of those who worked for the construction of Agra’s Taj Mahal were ‘chopped off’.

Speaking at the annual conference of the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) in Mumbai, he said that India respects the labour force at present and gives them protection.

"Today, India respects its labour force, gives them all kinds of protections. On the other hand, there were rulers, who chopped off the hands of labourers and destroyed the legacy of fine cloth, destroying the tradition completely," CM Yogi said.

He also mentioned that the workers at the fine cloth industry also had their hands chopped off.

‘PM Modi brought India out of identity crisis’

Yogi talked about the country’s historical contributions to the world’s economy between first and fifteenth century and said, "From the first century to the 15th century, even scholars associated with Europe accept that at that time India's share in the world economy was more than 40 per cent, and that was the situation continuously till 15th century."

The UP CM credited PM Modi for bringing India out of the 'identity crisis'. He said, "Today, those who are encouraging and nurturing terrorism today. These people claim our heritage when they were nowhere to be seen, even their seeds haven't sprouted, even then our heritage was there."

"Before 2014, India was facing an identity crisis. We are grateful to the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who in the last 10 years has rescued India from the demonic rigidities and has shown us the vision of a 'New India'," Yogi added.

(With inputs from ANI)