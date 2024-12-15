Sunday, December 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Uttar Pradesh
  4. Ram Mandir labourers were honoured while hands of Taj Mahal construction workers were chopped off: CM Yogi

Ram Mandir labourers were honoured while hands of Taj Mahal construction workers were chopped off: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for respecting and protecting the labour force of the country and said that he had taken the country out of 'identity crisis'.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Dec 15, 2024 7:35 IST, Updated : Dec 15, 2024 7:35 IST
yogi adityanath
Image Source : PTI UP CM Yogi Adityanath was speaking at the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) in Mumbai.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the Bharatiya Janata Party for its treatment of the ‘labour force’ with respect. The UP CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured construction workers who built the Ram Mandir in Agra but the hands of those who worked for the construction of Agra’s Taj Mahal were ‘chopped off’.

Speaking at the annual conference of the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) in Mumbai, he said that India respects the labour force at present and gives them protection.

"Today, India respects its labour force, gives them all kinds of protections. On the other hand, there were rulers, who chopped off the hands of labourers and destroyed the legacy of fine cloth, destroying the tradition completely," CM Yogi said.

He also mentioned that the workers at the fine cloth industry also had their hands chopped off.

‘PM Modi brought India out of identity crisis’

Yogi talked about the country’s historical contributions to the world’s economy between first and fifteenth century and said, "From the first century to the 15th century, even scholars associated with Europe accept that at that time India's share in the world economy was more than 40 per cent, and that was the situation continuously till 15th century."

The UP CM credited PM Modi for bringing India out of the 'identity crisis'. He said, "Today, those who are encouraging and nurturing terrorism today. These people claim our heritage when they were nowhere to be seen, even their seeds haven't sprouted, even then our heritage was there."

Related Stories
UP: Staff take out excessive rain water from inside assembly, CM Yogi escorted out | WATCH

UP: Staff take out excessive rain water from inside assembly, CM Yogi escorted out | WATCH

Ayodhya rape case: 'Victim's mother being forced to withdraw complaint,' claims BSP

Ayodhya rape case: 'Victim's mother being forced to withdraw complaint,' claims BSP

CM Yogi Adityanath in Haryana narrates incident when Maulvi in J-K greeted him 'Ram Ram'

CM Yogi Adityanath in Haryana narrates incident when Maulvi in J-K greeted him 'Ram Ram'

"Before 2014, India was facing an identity crisis. We are grateful to the respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who in the last 10 years has rescued India from the demonic rigidities and has shown us the vision of a 'New India'," Yogi added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Uttar Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Uttar-pradesh News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement