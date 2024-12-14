Noida Police busts fake credit card gang in big achievement, arrests six accused | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Six accused were arrested.

In a breakthrough, the Sector-39 police station in Noida has arrested six individuals involved in an elaborate credit card fraud scheme. The accused, identified as Amit Kumar, Ravi Kant Maurya, Tej Singh, Vikas Jha, Nagendra Sharma, and Nawab Khan, were found targeting credit card holders by promising to increase their card limits through fake websites.

Fraudulent scheme exposed

According to the police, the gang obtained personal details of credit card holders and lured them into believing they were officials from reputed banks. They sent phishing links to their targets, leading to fake websites designed to resemble authentic bank portals.

The victims were then asked to provide sensitive information such as their name, date of birth, PAN card, Aadhaar card, mobile number, card number, and CVV. Using these details, the accused made purchases on online platforms like Flipkart, leveraging the One-Time Passwords (OTPs) received on the victims’ phones.

Seized items

During the operation, the police recovered several items used in or acquired through the fraud:

28 mobile phones from various brands

from various brands 12 silver coins

4 gold coins

1 laptop

1 Hyundai i10 car used in the crime

used in the crime 1 Jupiter scooter

Modus operandi

The accused revealed during interrogation that they planned to sell the expensive items purchased using stolen information at reduced prices to make quick money.

Criminal history

One of the arrested individuals has a prior record of fraud, according to the police. Authorities are now investigating whether the gang is linked to other similar crimes.

Police action

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and further investigations are underway. The Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar has vowed strict action to prevent such frauds and safeguard public interests.

Officials speak

A senior police officer stated, “Timely action in such cases is critical to prevent further harm to innocent citizens. This bust is a significant step in tackling financial cybercrimes.”

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and avoid sharing personal or financial information with unknown entities. Users are advised to verify links and only use official bank websites for transactions.