Scary or cute? Man pets crocodile like a dog | WATCH

Viral video shows man pets a crocodile like a dog

Crocodiles are damn scary and create a moment of panic for anyone if someone encounters them but it seems not for this man who almost petted one of the dangerous reptiles in the waters as well as on land.

A video is going viral on social media showing a man petting a crocodile like a dog.

In the video, the man is sitting on a boat in the middle of a river or pond and is seen playing, feeding a croc.

The crocodile too complemented the act, and forgets for a while it is one, and rather acted like a dog to be petted in the same manner.

The video shows the man is trying to feed the crocodile just like anyone would feed his/her dog or any other pet.

The video has garnered over 4.4 million views showing a dangerous act in the most cutest way. What do you think?

