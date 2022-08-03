Bengaluru traffic police reveal the meaning of new signboard with four dots; netizens laud

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@YESANIRUDH Bengaluru traffic police

Bengaluru Traffic Police recently responded to doubts and questions regarding a signboard on social media. They shared the meaning behind the road sign when a commuter spotted an unusual road sign with four dots. He posted the picture of the signboard and tagged the police Twitter handle, to clear the doubts.

Curious commuter Aniruddha Mukharjee took to his Twitter handle and shared his curiosity about the unusual road signposted a picture along with a caption. He wrote, "What traffic symbol is this? @wftrps @blrcitytraffic This is put up just before Hopefarm signal!"

In response, the Traffic police from the Whitefield area revealed the meaning behind the sign on the road. They wrote, "Dear Sir, that is a cautionary sign board which (warns) that a blind person may likely be on the road (and so you must) exercise caution while driving. There is a school (for blind people) at Hope Farm Junction where this board is placed. Regards."

Following the traffic police's response, many took to the comment section and lauded the move. While one user said, "didn’t know this. Thanks for educating us", another one wrote, “Thanks for informing. I was not knowing." A third comment read, "Awesome I guess time for @blrcitytraffic to share some light on traffic signs daily on Twitter and other rules around it. Will help us educate further.

(With ANI inputs)

(With ANI inputs)

