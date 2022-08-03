Viral Video: Japanese food vlogger shares vada pav with old man leaving netizens in awe

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KOKI_SHISHIDO Japanese vlogger share vada pav with an old man

Viral Video: Sharing and caring for someone is the easiest way to bring a smile to someone's face. Recently, a video has gone viral on the internet in which a Japanese food vlogger’s kind gesture has been winning the internet. As many people know, vada Pao is the most popular snack in Maharastra. So, while going through the food joints in Mumbai, this young boy from Japan made a vlog and shared it on his Instagram page, Shishi Daily. His video instantly got viral after he purchased a "vada Pav' for an old man. As soon as netizens saw how kindly the vlogger shared his breakfast with the elderly man, netizens were all praise for him.

In the video, the Japanese man got an extra vada pav packed from the stall and walked towards the other side of the road to offer the old man the food. His kindness brought an instant smile to the old man's face who also thanked him. Other than this, one can also witness his experience of having vada pav with green chillies which he enjoyed heartedly. “A nice morning starts with a happy share," read the caption.

Have a look at the video here:

The video has already received millions of views with almost a thousand reactions. Social media users are appreciating his humanity. One user wrote, “Awwwwwwww humanity at its best”. Another user wrote, “Virtual hugs Thankyou for showing ur faith in humanity super proud of youuuu”, “i dont usually comment anything positive but It feels so good seeing guys like you doing so much for others just for the sake of humanity..keep it up and keep sharing such content” wrote the third user.

