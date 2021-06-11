P Mamata Banerjee to marry AM Socialism in Tamil Nadu: Wedding card goes viral

Image Source : TWITTER/MUKUND031 Socialism weds Mamata Banerjee in Salem

In the city of Tamil Nadu's Salem Mamata Banerjee and Socialism will get married with the blessings of Communism and Leninism. Scratching your brains? Well, it's an amusing social media discovery. Lately, a wedding invitation from Tamil Nadu’s Salem district has caught the attention of netizens. The wedding invite is going viral on social media due to the couple’s peculiar names that scream of the families’ political adherence.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions laid out by the government, the family was not able to invite many to the ceremonies. Therefore, instead of printing a physical invite, they put out the card in ‘Jana Sakthi’, the Tamil mouthpiece of the CPI, and now it has gone viral on social media.

The wedding slated for June 13 will witness the groom, identified as AM Socialism, marrying the bride, P Mamata Banerjee. They are real names and not just this, everybody in the family has a unique political name like this. Speaking to News18, A.Mohan the District Secretary of the Communist Party of India. and the father of Socialism said he has three sons, who are named -- Communism, Leninism and Socialism. Mohan’s grandson and Communism’s son has been named Marxism.

Talking about the particular names of his sons, Mohan said, “Our family belongs to Communism. Communism has spread over the Kattur area of Salem about 80 years ago. We have followed Communism right from my forefather’s period and I’m the fourth generation to do so. This particular area in Salem carries many unique (leaders and country) names like Vietnam, Czechoslovakia, Moscow, Russia, etc. The reason that I chose to name my children that weighs communism ideology is when the Soviet Union broke during the ’90s. I decided to name my children with strong communist ideology when my wife was pregnant. So I named my first child Communism. Later when Leninism was born, I was hiding from home for 15 days following a case of a false allegation. And then, we gave birth to our third child, Socialism."

On the other hand, P Mamata Banerjee, the bride-to-be is from a similar relative circle. Her grandfather is a Congressman. Inspired by politician Mamata Banerjee he named his grandaughter after her, reports Indian Express.

“My children cannot be bullied for the names they carry. Rather, we are proud to have it. Even Periyar, after returning from Soviet Country (1945-50′), named his children Moscow, Russia," he told the publication.