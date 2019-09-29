howdareyou: Indonesian artist marries Greta Thunberg's speech to death metal, the result is hilarious

Indonesian artist marries Greta Thunberg's speech to death metal, the result is hilarious

Greta Thunberg, the environmental activist from Sweden who recently gained prominence after a very heated up speech at the UN Climate Action Summit, where she rebuked and accused world leaders and politicians of their apathetic attitude towards climate change and its consequences.

In her emotionally charged-up speech, she said "People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are at the beginning of mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!"

Her speech at the summit received a very mixed reaction. Though many people have supported and appreciated her efforts, a lot of people have dissed her for a lot of things including her manner of speaking and even her disease, Asperger's. She even got trolled for a picture of her sitting in a train while having packed in plastic, cups and etc.

One of the best reactions that she received was a remix of her speech with death metal. Created by an Indonesian thrash band member, John Mollusk, who married the contents of Greta's speech to the death metal music, the video has already gone viral on Instagram.

Check it out below:

Greta's own response to the video was pretty epic:

I have moved on from this climate thing... From now on I will be doing death metal only!! https://t.co/mYqXxFuE77 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 28, 2019

Here are some of the other reactions that Greta's speech got on Twitter:

I see a lot of plastic, do you?#HowDareYou pic.twitter.com/3dKsqd4wxx — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) September 24, 2019

All the revolting adults who are attacking Greta Thunberg are just revealing their own withered souls. #HowDareYou pic.twitter.com/BG6WVSmHbA — Shannon E. French (@SEFrench) September 24, 2019

Difference between Action & Noise



Pic 1: Saalumarada Thimmakka planted 385 banyan trees along a 4 kilometre stretch of highway. She has also nearly 8000 other trees.



Pic 2: Greta Thunberg yelling how dare you while using plastic items & the left is going bonkers.#HowDareYou pic.twitter.com/RIcXnDY2HQ — NATIONALISM (@RPJaiswal8) September 25, 2019