BoycottMillenials trends on Twitter after FM Nirmala Sitharaman speech

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's address on Tuesday sparked a spate of tweets -- for and against -- the buzzword of the current century -- millenials. #BoycottMillennials trended for hours and the people in question -- the millenials -- had a lot to say.

Let's rewind to the statement that triggered it all. Sitharaman, while addressing media's queries about the slowdown in Indian economy, said mindset of millennials was one of the reasons.

She said the youth of the country preferred to take Ola or Uber rather than investing in an EMI to buy their personal vehicle.

Her exact words were, "Some studies do tell us that mindset of millennials, who are now preferring not to commit an EMI (equated monthly installment) for buying an automobile, instead prefer to take Ola, Uber, everything else, or take the metro. Whole lot of factors are influencing automobile sector. We are trying to solve the problem for them."

This, and we cannot complain, led to a string of amused, bemused reactions on Twitter -- most of which suggested millenials only have one way to show their emotion -- TWEET, BRO, TWEET.

