Anu Malik's 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh' copied from Israel's national anthem? Netizens flood Twitter with memes

Anu Malik's 'Mera Mulk Mera Desh' copied from Israel's national anthem? Memes flood Twitter

Anu Malik had been trending on top of Twitter charts after Israel won its first gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. During the felicitation ceremony, when Artem Dolgopyat was presented his medal, the country's national anthem, Hatikvah was played, and a few Twitter users realised that the anthem sounded similar to Diljale's song Mera Mulk Mera Desh.

The patriotic song was released in 1996 and was composed by Anu Malik. The song was crooned by Kumar Sanu and Aditya Narayan. The video featured Ajay Devgn.

Netizens blamed Anu Malik for copying other country's national anthem and shared memes on the social media platform. Check out their reactions here:

This is not the first time Anu Malik has been accused of plagiarising music. Earlier, songs like Dil Mera Churaya Kyun, Kaho Na Kaho, Neend Churayi Meri and Nasha Ye Pyar Ka Nasha were also said to be inspired by some international songs.

Meanwhile, last week, netizens noted that the song Zaalima Coca Cola from Bhuj: The Pride of India, starring Nora Fatehi, sounded similar to a Pakistani song.

