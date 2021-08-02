Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MRNOBODYINSANE, AAPKEMEMERS Twitter user says 'I want Raghav Chadha, not electricity', AAP leader’s response goes viral

A Twitter user recently posted on the social media platform that she does not want free electricity, she wants AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Soon after her tweet, Raghav posted a witty response for the user which went viral on the internet. It all started when a Twitter user, Kirti Thakur, complained about power cuts. "Jab b ghar ayo light hi ni hoti," she wrote on July 29. To this, another Twitter user by the name Gurdeep Guru replied, saying, "Es bar AAP nu vote pao 24 ghnte light aau te free v hou". To this, Kirti replied, "I want Raghav. Not electricity".

The tweet came to the AAP MLA's notice and he chose to give a witty response. He said, "I'm not on the manifesto, but free electricity is. Vote for Kejriwal and I promise you’ll get free electricity, 24x7. Can’t commit the same about myself though."

