Woman puts up husband for auction and the reason will crack you up

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER John went on a fishing trip leaving his wife and two kids at home

An Irish woman living in New Zealand is the reason why many people on the internet are having a giggle. Linda McAlister posted an advertisement on an auction website where she put up her husband for sale. The ad seems to have caught people off-guard and netizens can't seem to stop laughing over it. Along with the husband's photo, Linda described him as a 'farmer, hunter, fisher'.

Linda, a mother of two kids, listed her husband John McAlister on the auction site Trade Me for sale. Linda put up the listing after John went on an impromptu fishing trip, leaving her alone in the house with their kids.

Further description to the posting reads, "Still needs some house training, I have neither the time nor the patience at the moment. Sale is final, no returns or exchanges. As he is a shootin’, and fishin’ sort of fellow it’s not unusual behaviour, but with kids on school holidays and bed times slipping later and later, they are all driving me wild. He was sure he would fetch a pretty penny... he is avidly watching the ad to prove the said theory."

Here's an image of the ad posting made by Linda for her husband.

Image Source : TWITTER John went on a fishing trip leaving his wife and two kids at home

The husband listing posted by Linda reportedly attracted 12 bids. The price rose to NZD 100 (roughly Rs 5,000) in a few hours.

When someone asked "Any vices?", Linda revealed, "Extremely fond of lengthy pasture and or weather conversations; generally of a Friday evening, involving a sturdy focus on hydration. Also suffers from socks-on-the-floor-itus, which I have found to be contagious to younger models and unfortunately reoccurring."

Linda bid later was removed by Trade Me for breaching terms and conditions.