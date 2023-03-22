Viral video shows lioness rushing to protect her cub from angry lion. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @THEFIGEN_ Lioness protecting her cub from angry lion

Trending News: Lionesses are the primary hunters of their pride, and they will go to great lengths to protect their young. They will fight off predators, such as hyenas and other lions, to ensure the safety of their cubs. They also provide for their cubs by nursing them and teaching them how to hunt. The video of a lioness coming to the rescue of her cub after the lion kicked and roared at it has gone viral online.

The video was shared by a user named Figen on Twitter with the following caption, "When the baby lion's father got angry, his mother immediately ran to her cub! Mother heart!" The clip has amassed over 1.4 million views and 22k likes. It shows the lion getting angry at its cub, and the lioness witnessing everything and immediately rushing to protect her baby. The cub is then seen feeling safe and secure in its mother's refuge.

This viral video of the lioness protecting her cub is a heartwarming reminder of the strong maternal instincts of these big cats. It is proof of the bond between a mother and her young, and the lengths that mothers will go to protect their babies.

Watch the viral video of lioness protecting her cub from angry lion here:

This behaviour is not surprising for lionesses, as they are known to be fiercely protective of their cubs. Lionesses have a strong maternal instinct, and their bond with their cubs is incredibly strong. They are often seen playing with their cubs, grooming them, and sleeping beside them. This behaviour is important for the survival of the pride, as the cubs are the future of the pride and must be protected and nurtured

