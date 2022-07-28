Viral: Man rejected by Google 39 times, know what happened on his 40th attempt

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tyler took to LinkedIn and shared a screenshot of the e-mails exchanged between him and Google.

A man named Tyler Cohen applied at the tech giant Google not one or twice, but 39 times. It is hard to imagine that someone can be motivated and persistent in getting their dream job even after facing several rejections. Most people stop trying after a few times. In order to have his dream job, Tyler kept on trying and did not give up until on his 40th attempt he got the desired job. The story is inspirational because, after having been rejected 39 times, Tyler was offered a position by Google. He advocated that hard work and struggle should never stop if you want to fulfill your dreams. Tyler recently shared his story online. He said, "There's a fine line between perseverance and insanity. I'm still trying to figure out which one I have".

Tyler took to LinkedIn and shared a screenshot of the e-mails exchanged between him and Google. In the photo, it is seen that he first applied for a job at the tech giant in August 2019. He kept getting rejected till July 19, 2022.

Tyler, in his post on LinkedIn, wrote, "There's a fine line between perseverance and insanity. I'm still trying to figure out which one I have. 39 Rejections, 1 acceptance."

His post has now gone viral on LinkedIn. It has been liked by more than 20,000 people. Users are impressed by his achievement and posted several congratulatory messages. Some users even recounted their own experiences.

-with ANI inputs

