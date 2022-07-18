Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo finds his doppelganger in Mahabharat's Duryodhan, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : REDDIT Alam Khan, popular Indian actor, bears resemblance to Stanger Things star Gaten Matarazzo

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo has witnessed immense fame after the sci-fi series from Netflix has become a global hit. Gaten plays the role of Dustin in the show and his adventures in the Upside Down world of Hawkins, Indiana have got the fans glued to the TV screens. Now, netizens have found his look-alike and it is none other than Indian actor Alam Khan.

Gaten Matarazzo resembles Alam Khan

Without a doubt, Gaten bears an uncanny resemblance to Alam. Pictures of Alam from his show Mahabharat are going viral on social media with fans comparing his looks back then with Gaten and the similarity has left many in disbelief. Alam played the role of young Duryodhan in Mahabharat. The images have been circulating widely on social media with many reacting to the similarities between the two actors.

Netizens react to Gaten-Alam's look similarity

Netizens' can't get over the fact that Gaten and Alam look particularly similar. Reacting to the pictures of them posted side-by-side, one social media user said, "Big fan of both of these shows aha (sic)." Another one commented, "should have been looks like (sic)."

Alam Khan features in Kota Factory

Alam Khan started his journey in the acting industry as a child actor. One of his most prominent roles was in Mahabharat. He has also participated in dance show Chak Dhoom Dhoom on Colors TV in 2010. He was also part of the comedy show Cchote Miyaan Chapter 3, which aired in 2013. Most recently, his role in Kota Factory as Uday emerged as a favourite.

