'Johnny Depp shot': Bar offers drink to men feeling 'unsafe or scared', Twitter divided

'Johnny Depp shot' is being served at a bar and it is a special drink only being offered to men. A bar has put up a sign offering the 'Johnny Depp shot' to men feeling 'unsafe or scared'. The bar also promised to provide help discreetly and keep those safe who order the shot named after the Hollywood star in their place. An advertisement regarding the special drink has drawn mixed responses on social media. Many praised the bar management for this innovative idea and others criticised them for naming the drink after Depp.

A post on Reddit was shared which shares details about the 'Johnny Depp shot' for men. The image of the poster advertising the said drink has been doing the rounds on social media. "Feeling unsafe or scared, just come to the bar and order a Johnny Depp shot”, the poster reads.

Not just this, there are three versions of the 'Johnny Depp shot'. ‘Neat’ will lead to staff escorting you discreetly out of the venue. ‘On the rocks’ will prompt bar staff to call you a cab. ‘With lime’ is an indication for staff to phone the police. This is a discreet way for the authorities to figure out whether someone at their place needs help and how can the management help in the matter with their intervention.

The 'Johnny Depp shot' at the bar is basically a distress call. Such ways are very popular abroad and many people have been helped through such secretive ways. A person visiting a place may need help or may be facing unforeseen circumstances from which they need an escape route and 'Johnny Depp shot' is one such way that people visiting the bar can ask for help while exercising discretion.

Social media divided over 'Johnny Depp shot'

While many people were complimentary of the scheme, numerous social media users called out the bar’s decision to name the drink after Johnny Depp. The criticism is in reference to the actor’s recent defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, during which a jury awarded Depp USD 15 million, and USD 2 million to Heard. All claims are to be settled as of now.

Reacting to the 'Johnny Depp shot', one of the social media users wrote, "Asking for a Johnny Depp shot is asking to be spiked (sic)." Another internet user commented, "Order the Johnny Depp shot if someone is making you feel unsafe! However this will be used to file a defamation lawsuit against you afterwards (sic)."

