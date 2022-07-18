'Priyanka Chopra Birthday' trends as Tweeple dig out old photos & videos to wish the global icon

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PC_MYQUEEN Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her birthday today. Known for her stellar acting prowess and charm, the actress has millions and millions of fans adoring the 'desi girl.' After ruling Bollywood with her elegance, PeeCee stepped into Hollywood and is ruling like a boss! Her passion to be the best in everything she does and her zeal to experiment with new roles always made her stand out from the crowd, and thus, she enjoys a massive fan following across the globe.

As she celebrates her birthday, many of her fans dug out old pictures and videos to wish the global icon. Take a look:

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara.'