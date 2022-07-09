Sri Lankans enter President Rajapaksa's home to swim, watch TV; videos go viral as netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Image from Colombo shows protesters in the President's house

Sri Lankan protesters on Saturday stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Colombo braving several police and military barricades and tear gas shells. Videos from the site are going viral on social media and several clips show the locals taking a swim in the pool. Others were seen rummaging through the house as they searched through his personal belongings. The sight has shocked many on social media as the commotion in the country refuses to die down.

Protesters enter President's house in Sri Lanka

As thousands of protesters stormed Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Colombo demanding his government's resignation amid the ongoing economic crisis. Clips from the site show people having fun in the swimming pool inside the premises. As the site was heavily crowded with protesters, many looked around the personal belongings and some others were seen sleeping in his bed and sitting on the furniture. Some even used his kitchen. As video clips and images surfaced on Twitter, internet users termed it 'unbelievable'.

Netizens react to videos from Sri Lanka

After massive protests were held across the country, many shared their take on the Sri Lanka crisis. Sharing video of people casually bathing in the President's swimming pool, one social media user wrote, "Sri Lankans went to their president's house and did this because of inflation (sic)."

Commenting on the crisis of the essentials in the country another Twitter user wrote, "Civilian does not have food, gas. But,This is the luxury life gotabaya spend. Now it captured by protestors (sic)."

Emergency meeting convened

Thousands of protesters who forcibly entered Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence in Colombo on Saturday have demanded his government's resignation amid the ongoing economic crisis. Popular demand is that Rajapaksa should give an opportunity to a mature leader without corruption allegations to take over the country. However, he has not announced anything and his whereabouts are not known.

(With IANS inputs)