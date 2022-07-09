Joe Biden accidentally reads teleprompter 'repeat the line' instruction, Elon Musk REACTS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Elon Musk and Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden, during a televised speech, accidentally read aloud the instructions written on the teleprompter. A video of his speech has gone viral on social media with people debating if he actually read the instruction or it not. In the video, Biden can be seen saying "End of quote, repeat the line." After which, Elon Musk also took a subtle dig at the President over the clip.

Joe Biden's Speech

The US President was announcing new steps aimed at protecting abortion rights in response to the landmark decision by the US Supreme Court overturning Roe Vs Wade, when he said, "…and of course, 'repeat the line', women are not without electoral and/or political power; to be precise, not and/or; or political power…" While many alleged that the 'repeat the line' part had been accidentally read off of the teleprompter, others said that Biden wanted to make his point clear by saying 'let me repeat the line.' However, after the incident, the US President was afterward, seen struggling with reading the speech on the teleprompter but then picks up pace.

Take a look:

Elon Musk's Reaction

Tesla CEO took to the comment section and dropped a meme image, saying, "Whoever controls the teleprompter is the real President!"

On the other hand, tweeple also pointed out that a teleprompter won't say 'repeat the line' rather would just repeat it. "A teleprompter wouldn’t say “repeat the line.” It would just... repeat the line. That’s the entire point of a teleprompter. He was obviously saying “let me repeat the line” because he was quoting the Supreme Court’s opinion," a user said.