Shinzo Abe shooting aftermath video goes viral, shocked netizens terrified by attack on Japanese Min

Shinzo Abe was attacked in broad daylight. He was shot at while he was addressing an election rally in the city of Nara on Friday. The 67-year-old former leader was making a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate's election campaign when the attack happened. Videos and photos of the shooting have gone viral on social media.

Netizens are also posting videos from the site of the attack, showing the aftermath at Nara. Terrified by the incident, people are running across the streets in search of shelter. "#ShinzoAbe #Shocking #BreakingNews #Nara Shinzo Abe Shooting Aftermath Video Footage," a user wrote sharing the video on Twitter. Several others pointed out how terrifying it is to see a prominent personality like him being attacked at a public event. Some also claimed that they could see the attacker behind the former Japanese PM.

Shinzo Abe, who was Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister, collapsed after he was shot at while addressing a crowd in Nara prefecture on Friday, state media said in a report, adding that the police have arrested a suspect.

According to state broadcaster NHK, the incident took place at around 11. 30 a.m. (local time) near the Yamatosaidaiji Station in Nara city while the 67-year-old former leader was making a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate's election campaign.

The local fire department says that Abe is in cardiopulmonary arrest and is scheduled to be transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture.

According to the BBC, the term cardiopulmonary arrest is often used before a death is officially confirmed in Japan.

The NHK report further said that a gunshot was heard on site and Abe was seen bleeding.

Meanwhile, the police have said that Abe appeared to have been shot from behind with a shotgun, the state broadcaster reported.