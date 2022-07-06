Who is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's to-be second wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur?

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Bhagwant Mann and his second wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur?

Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Chief Minister, is all set to get married for the second time on July 7, Thursday. The CM had separated from his first wife six years ago and now, his second marriage with Dr Gurpreet Kaur will take place in Chandigarh in the presence of close family and friends. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will also attend the wedding ceremony.

Talking about Bhagwant Mann's first wife Inderpreet Kaur, she along with two children live in America. Both his children had come to India to attend Mann's swearing-in ceremony.

Who is Dr Gurpreet Kaur?

While not many details are out there about Dr Gurpreet Kaur, CM Bhagwant Mann's second wife but it is said that the duo is family friends. They know each other for a long time and Kaur has often visited his house in the past. Reportedly, Dr Gurpreet Kaur belongs to a Sikh family and has been chosen by Mann's mother and sister who wanted him to get married again.

Bhagwant Mann Life and Career

Bhagwant Singh Mann is a comedian turned politician. He was an actor before he joined politics and now, leads the cabinet ministry of Punjab. He was chosen as the AAP candidate for Punjab CM in January 2022. Earlier, he had served two terms as a Member of Parliament from Lok Sabha representing Sangrur constituency, Punjab.

Before joining politics, he used to make comedy routines on issues related to business, sports and politics. He had done many International shows as well before participating in the Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2008.