Watch: Quick Style dances with Suniel Shetty to Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum, Badshah loves it!

Trending News: Suniel Shetty recently joined the viral Norwegian dance group Quick Style to dance to one of his popular songs "Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum," which delighted both of their fans. In the video, the dance crew initially performs simple but catchy unique steps, and towards the end of the clip, the cool-looking, glares-wearing superstar joins in, swaying to the beats of the 90s song.

The song was originally featured in the 1995 movie Takkar, sung by Alka Yagnik and Abhijeet Bhattacharya. Quick Style shared the video on their Instagram with the following caption, “Felt like we have known him for years @suniel.shetty.” The reel has racked up over 3.2 million views and 560k likes within half a day.

Watch the viral video of Quick Style dancing to Suniel Shetty to Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum here:

Desi netizens absolutely loved this collab, with fans requesting more such reels with Bollywood stars, including one with Katrina Kaif on Kaala Chashma. The actor’s kids Ahan and Athiya Shetty commented expressing his love for the performance. Rapper Badshah and Archana Puran Singh also dropped comments on the post. Take a look at some of the comments here:

The group turned into an overnight internet sensation after their amazing performance on the Bollywood chartbuster ‘Kaala Chashma’ at their founder Suleman Malik's wedding went crazy viral. The group is currently in India, and they have already collaborated with cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anil Kapoor. They even danced in a Mumbai local train with a boAt speaker, a reel which was loved by boAt co-founder Aman Gupta.

