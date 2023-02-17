Norwegian dance crew Quick Style recreates Chaiyya Chaiyya but fails to impress desi netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THEQUICKSTYLE Norwegian dance crew recreates Chaiyya Chaiyya

If you're an avid user of social media, particularly Instagram, chances are you're already familiar with Quick Style. The all-men Norwegian dance crew rose to overnight fame after their epic wedding dance performance to 'Kala Chashma' went viral. Since then, they have continued to gain popularity and have amassed a huge following, along with securing live shows.

Recently, the crew shared another video on Instagram where they danced to the iconic song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' on top of what seems to be a container or stationary train. The reel quickly became viral, showcasing the crew's cool and synchronised moves along with their uniform dress code, which added to the overall vibe of the performance. However, their performance did not impress desi netizens this time.

The clip shows the Quick Style members wearing black and white suits and sunglasses just like they usually do. as they try to emulate the song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora, which was originally shot on a moving train. "We're back," the crew captioned the reel.

Watch the viral video of Quick Style recreating Chaiyya Chaiyya here:

The reel has received over 3.6 million views and 481k likes. Although some viewers admired their performance, most of the commenters, particularly Indian users, expressed that the guys could have done a better job. Some even suggested that Quick Style should refrain from recreating such cult classic songs as any attempt to recreate it would not do it justice.

A user commented, "I love you guys but please don't do it with chayyan chayyan." Another user wrote, "No, no, no… with due respect, you can't re-create it!" A third user wrote, "It ain't authentic if it ain't on a moving train." A fourth user expressed, "Come on you could better with chaiyan chaiyan - go crazy."

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi, 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' is a song featured in the 1998 Bollywood movie 'Dil Se'

