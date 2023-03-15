Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli grooving with Norway's dance group Quick Style is cute!

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA/VIRAT KOHLI Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli's dance

After helping Team India win the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 by a 2-1 margin, cricketer Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai and has been making sure to have a fun time before he plays a three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Australia. The cricketer shared a picture on Instagram after he met Norway’s dance group Quick Style who came to tour India. The dance group has in the past choreographed videos for the K-pop band BTS.

On Tuesday evening, Virat shared a picture on Instagram in which he can be seen posing for the photo with the Norway-based dance group Quick Style. "Guess who I met in Mumbai @thequickstyle," the 34-year-old captioned the photo. On the other hand, the Norwegian dance crew shared a reel in which they can be seen shaking legs with Virat. In a video that is now going viral on social media platforms, Virat can be seen using a cricket bat as a prop in his dance moves. "When Virat meets Quick Style," read the caption of the viral dance crew’s Instagram post. Cricketer's wife and actress Anushka Sharma has a 'fire' reaction to the post.

The video opens with one of the dance group members picking up a cricket bat. He seems unsure of what to do with it and performs a few moves. As the video progresses, Virat walks up to him and gestures to hand him the bat. Soon, other crew members join, and they break into a dance to Stereo Nation's Ishq.

Soon after the video went viral, Anushka dropped fire emojis in the comment section. Actor Aparshakti Khurana commented, "Woah!!" Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh commented, "Superb."

The all-male dance group based in Norway that went viral on the internet through Indian music dance numbers, is on a visit to India. The group rose to fame after recreating hook steps of popular Bollywood songs such as 'Sadi Galli' from the film 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Kala Chashma'from 'Baar Baar Dekho.'

ALSO READ: Delhi Crime, Mismatched to Kota Factory: Netflix announces third seasons of THESE series

ALSO READ: Satish Kaushik Death Case: Farmhouse owner Vikas Malu and wife quizzed by Delhi Police

Latest Entertainment News