Norwegian dance crew Quick Style grooves to Leke Pahla Pahla Pyar in Mumbai local train. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @ THEQUICKSTYLE Quick Style dances to Leke Pahla Pahla Pyar in Mumbai local train

Trending News: Quick Style, the Norwegian dance group, has gained immense popularity with their unique dance routines. The crew's video featuring their dance performance to the hit Bollywood song Kala Chashma went viral and garnered a lot of attention worldwide. Currently, the group is in Mumbai, and they are making the most of their time in the city.

Recently, they posted a video on their Instagram that was shot inside a Mumbai local train. The caption of the video reads, "Our first step in a local train in India #Mumbai." In the reel, the group can be seen dancing to the revamped version of Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar.

The video, which has gone viral with over 5 million views, showcases the group's talent as they perform their dance routine in the crowded train, with other passengers watching them in awe. One of the crew members can be seen sitting on a train seat while holding a boAt speaker and nodding to the beats.

Watch the viral video of Quick Style dancing to Leke Pahla Pahla Pyar in Mumbai local train here:

The video has received a lot of love and appreciation from netizens, including several celebrities like boAt co-founder Aman Gupta and Elnaaz Norouzi, who have praised the group's performance. The video seems like a collab or sponsored post with boAt as the company also commented on it. Take a look at the comments here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAMAman Gupta reacts to video

Earlier, Quick Style shared a viral reel featuring star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, in which he danced with the group using a cricket bat as a prop. The video received a "fire" reaction from Virat's wife and actress Anushka Sharma. The dance routine was set to the tune of Stereo Nation's Ishq.

ALSO READ:

Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli grooving with Norway's dance group Quick Style is cute!

Norwegian dance crew Quick Style recreates Chaiyya Chaiyya but fails to impress desi netizens. Watch

Read More Trending News