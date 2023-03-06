Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of cyclist riding with important message on back. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ALONGIMNA Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shares video of cyclist

Trending News: The recent Nagaland Assembly elections have seen Temjen Imna Along, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Nagaland, emerge victorious. Known for his witty and unconventional social media posts, Temjen is open about his fondness for food and even jokes about his weight and marital status. He currently also serves as the Minister for Higher Education & Tribal Affairs in Nagaland.

Temjen Imna Along took to Twitter to share an inspiring video with an important message. The message written on a cardboard hanging from the cyclist's back is not only environmentally friendly but also reminds us that we don't always need the things we think we're supposed to have just because that's the norm. The message on the board reads: "Do you need a car/SUV during peak hours only to transport one person?" The Nagaland BJP chief tweeted the now-viral video with the following caption: “Maano ya na maano, banda sahi hai. (Agree or not, the man is right)”

The video was shared this morning by Temjen Imna Along and has already racked up over 24k views and 2,500 likes within a few hours. Netizens agreed with the cyclist's message and took to the comments section to mention their two cents on it. "If the car is a symbol of Class, Status, Success, Achievement and Luxury. (in the Indian social context for the current economical stage) Then Bicycles (should be) is a symbol of Responsible and Nature loving Citizens. Governments should work on this theme," a user commented.

Watch the viral video of cyclist shared by Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along here:

"This is very good and all local municipal bodies should encourage this by doing good street planning. We need to have dedicated cycle track and pedestrians walkway across cities. Today driving cycle in traffic is very risky and hence many are avoiding it," another user added. "Yes, I follow always, on cycling," a third user wrote.

Adopting such a minimalistic lifestyle also gives people more financial freedom and they have to worry less about all things they need to get. Commuting to work on bicycles is very common in the US, Europe and several other parts of the world as it saves time, money, keeps people fit, and is also good for the environment.

