Spider crawls out of man's ear, viral video creeps out netizens. Watch

Live spider crawling out of man's ear

Trending News: Have you ever wondered what your initial reaction would be if you found a spider near you? Would you run away in fear, or carefully observe it from a distance? Well, what if the spider crawled on your body or, even worse, entered your ear canal? This thought alone can send shivers down your spine. Unfortunately, this exact nightmare became a reality for a man, and a video capturing the moment has gone viral on Twitter.

The Twitter page Oddly Terrifying shared the now-viral video, which shows a man lying down while someone injects liquid into his ear. As the liquid goes in, a live spider crawls out, leaving the man and the viewers equally shocked and terrified. Since being posted, the video has been viewed 5.7 million times and has garnered several likes and comments.

Some viewers shared their own experiences with creepy crawlies in their ears in the comments section. One person wrote, "Whenever my ear itches at night, this is what I think is going on." Another shared, "This EXACT thing happened today when I had a patient who said he had 'something in his ear.' As soon as I popped the otoscope in, out she ran." A third person added, "Many years ago, I had an insect fly into my ear. I put my ear under the light to get it out."

Watch the viral video of live spider crawling out of man's ear:

It's important to seek medical attention immediately if you suspect a bug has entered your ear canal. As for the rest of us, we'll be double-checking our surroundings (and ears) for any unwanted eight-legged visitors.

