This little girl dancing to Saami Saami at school is just cuteness overload. Watch

Trending News: Looking for a heartwarming story that will put a smile on your face? Look no further than the viral video of a little school girl's adorable dance performance to the song 'Saami Saami' from the hit film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Despite being released in 2021, the movie's dialogues and songs are still on everyone's lips and continue to have a massive impact on the audience.

This is evident by the popularity of the little girl's video, which has gone viral on social media and is winning many hearts. In the adorable video, the little girl is seen enthusiastically performing with her classmates in what appears to be a school assembly. The little girl's energetic performance was so infectious that even her classmates joined in on the fun.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Sabita Chandra with the following caption: "Happy Saturday! Sending you good vibes. Spread joy". It has been spreading joy and good vibes all over social media as it gained over 62k views and 2,100 likes. The girl's performance is just cuteness overload and shows how something as simple as a dance can bring people together and make them happy.

Watch the viral video of school girl dances to Saami Saami here:

People can't stop talking about how cute the little girl is and how her dance moves are just too good. "Masti ki pathshala," a user commented. "What an energetic , confidence, power, smooth steps , professional , show stopper ,class with bright future," another user wrote. "Dance with cuteness," a third user wrote.

Watch the official music video of Saami Saami here:

