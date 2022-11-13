Irfan Pathan blasting Pakistan PM's sly tweet on Team India wins hearts: Aap mein aur hum mein fark yehi hai

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IRFAN PATHAN Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan blasted Pakistan's PM for taking a sly dig at Team India. Former cricketer gave a befitting response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who shared a cheeky dig at the Indian cricket team after its ten-wicket loss to England in the ICC T20 World Cup semifinal earlier this week. "So, this Sunday, it's: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup," Pakistan PM had tweeted. The post immediately went viral with Sharif receiving flak for his tweet.

On the eve of Pakistan's World Cup final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, former India all-rounder responded to Sharif's tweet. "Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai (This is the difference between you and us. We are happy with ourselves, you look for happiness when others are in trouble. That is why you are not concentrating on your country's well-being)," tweeted Irfan.

T20 World Cup: PAK vs ENG

Sharif posted on Twitter was in reference to India's one-sided defeat in the semifinal to England and their 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan in the Super 12 stage of last year's T20 World Cup while describing the line-up of Sunday's final in Melbourne. These were the only two matches India ever lost in T20 World Cup by 10 wickets.

England captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the final of the Men's T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Both England and Pakistan, who featured at the venue in the 1992 ODI World Cup final 30 years ago, are entering the title clash with unchanged playing elevens from their respective blazing wins in the semifinal.

While Pakistan registered a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground, England thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Adelaide Oval.

