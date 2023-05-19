IPL 2023: RCB fans perform havan to pray team lifts trophy this season, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IPL fans perform victory havan for RCB

Trending News: With Royal Challengers Bangalore standing at a critical position on the points table, all the RCB fans are hoping for a miraculous win for the team this year. The current form of the opening batsmen Virat Kohli, and Faf du Plessis, and the bowling attack led by Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell have kept the fans' hopes high. While the team has been getting immense support from fans across the country, some went above and beyond to cheer and help the team win.

ShareChat creator @satishgujjar recently posted a video of his friends and him performing a unique ‘Victory Havan’ for their favourite team. The video not only features the three guys praying to the trophy, caricatures, and images of players and the team, but the chant also hints at the recent spat between Gautam Gambhir and Kohli.

Many RCB fans across social media even made this chant their anthem for the IPL 2023 season, and the video went crazy viral. Cricket analyst Aakash Chopra shared the video on Twitter with the following caption: "Bangalore ke fans ne laga di hai uparwale ke saamne trophy ki arzi. Will this #VictoryHavan help the team seal a berth in the playoffs?" Several meme pages also tweeted the video with humorous captions.

Watch the viral video here:

It seems as though the ‘victory havan’ by Bangalore fans worked as RCB crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the match on May 18 and further boosted the team’s playoff chances. In Match 65, Royal Challengers Bangalore secured a convincing eight-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, thanks to an outstanding century by Virat Kohli. Sunrisers Hyderabad set a target of 187, propelled by Heinrich Klaasen's quickfire 104. However, RCB's Michael Bracewell stood out with two wickets for 13 runs. RCB successfully chased down the target with four balls remaining, powered by Kohli's brilliant 100 off 63 balls and a valuable partnership of 172 runs with captain Faf du Plessis (71).

