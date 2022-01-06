Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Fans wish the 'magician of music' on his special day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARRAHMAN Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Fans wish music maestro on special day

One of the most influential and revered musicians of this era, AR Rahman has turned a year older on Thursday. The Oscar-winning music maestro composed songs and the background score for 2021 releases Mimi and Atrangi Re and both soundtracks have been huge hits among the listeners. Given his achivements in music industry and the laurels he has brought to the country by representing India internationally, Rahman has earned monikers like 'Mozart of Madras' and 'Pride of India'.

Rahman is one of the muscians in India to have an appeal of his own. He brings his unique mind and vision to every project he is a part of and a 'Rahman musical' is much sought after by the movie watchers in India. With time, Rahman has got better and better. He was ahead of his time when he began composing for Hindi films in early 1990s and now, he is even more relevant as he continues to experiment with sound, composition and instruments with each an evrey project he takes up.

On the occasion of his special day, fans wished Rahman on social media. One of the Twitter users wrote, " AR RAHMAN is not just a Name.. It's a Brand. Happy birthday Thalaivaaa I can't even think of this life without your Music and your inspiration (sic)."

Another netizen said, "Happy Birthday to the one and only magician of music Isai Puyal @arrahman sir a very Happy Birthday! (sic)."

Take a look at how Rahman was wished by the fans.

Rahman's upcoming projects are Ayalaan, Cobra and Ponniyin Selvan: I, all of which are Tamil films. Which Rahman soundtrack are you most excited for?