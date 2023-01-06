Drug lord El Chapo's son arrested in Mexico, netizens say 'Narcos new season is coming'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JOSEPHCORDD Narcos on Netflix is about drug trafficking and law enforcement

After an operation, Drug lord El Chapo's son Ovidio Guzmán was nabbed by law enforcement in Mexico. His arrest came days before US President Joe Biden is supposed to visit the country. Guzmán is an alleged drug trafficker. He is wanted by the United States. He is one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The arrest set off gunfights and roadblocks across the western state's capital as Mexico City descended into mayhem. As videos and photos from the city surfaced on social media, netizens shared their funny reactions to it and pointed out that Netflix can finally make a new season of Narcos, a popular series that is about drug traffickers and their clash with authorities.

Violence erupts in Mexico city after drug lord's arrest

In a major blow to the Sinaloa cartel, El Chapo's son Ovidio Guzmán aka Mouse has been arrested. The capture was the result of six months of reconnaissance and surveillance in the cartel's territory. Intermittent gunfire broke out at different points in time as Mexican security forces continued to clash with cartel gunmen. Airports in several other Sinaloa cities remained closed. Airline Aeromexico said in a statement that one of its jets was struck by a bullet as it prepared for takeoff. Passenger video posted online showed people cowering on the floor of the plane.

Netizens react to viral videos from Mexico

Social media erupted with memes and funny reactions after videos from Mexico City following the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán surfaced. Many comments were in a similar vein as they all hinted that this situation will be ideal for the next season of the hit Netflix series Narcos. "Next season of Narcos will be one to watch," commented one social media user. Another one said, "Narcos : Mexico new season lessggoo (sic)."

