Cat worth Rs 800 cr? THIS pop-star owns the 3rd richest pet in the world

A cat valued at Rs 800 crore? No, we are not kidding; it belongs to one of the most well-known pop stars in the world. Check out.

India TV Trending Desk Edited By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 05, 2023 21:05 IST
Taylor Swift is one of the most popular pop stars in the world. The Grammy Award-winning singer is at the pinnacle of the music industry. Not only is she famous, but so is her cat, Olivia Benson, a Scottish Fold Feline. People who follow Taylor Swift are probably aware of her fondness for her cat. It is no surprise that her pet has become one of the wealthiest pets around the globe, but the Rs 800 crore value is something that makes you read it again. 

According to AllAboutCats.com, Olivia is currently ranked third among the world's wealthiest pets. Since 2014, Taylor has been raising the cat Olivia. Taylor has two more cats, Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button, in addition to Olivia. To the contrary, Meredith and Benjamin are not mentioned on the list.

With Olivia on the 3rd spot, the report remarked, "With a whopping $97 million net worth, Olivia has found success outside of the world of Instagram influencing. The Scottish Fold earned her fortune starring alongside her owner in several music videos, has crafted her own merchandise line, and has had cameos in many big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers." 

Meanwhile, speaking about the first and second spots, a German shepherd known as Gunther VI tops the list and is owned by the Gunther Corporation, which also manages the dog’s estate and fortune. Its fortune grew from $80 million in 1992 to the $500 million reported today. On the other hand, the second spot is taken by Nala Cat, with a net worth of $100 million. 

Speaking about Taylor Swift's net worth, the pop star has a projected net worth of $570 million (Rs. 4,700 crore) as per a Forbes 2022 report.

