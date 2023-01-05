Why India loves Zomato, Blinkit and Netflix? Their quirky wordplay in billboard collab is the answer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NETFLIXINDIA Why India Loves Zomato, Blinkit and Netflix?

Today, Zomato, Blinkit and Netflix are among the most popular and booming brands. While zomato and Blinkit have established themselves in the market with quick and high-quality deliveries, the streaming agent Netflix has been a source of entertainment for many of us. The three brands are making headlines after collaborating on a marketing strategy. It's causing quite a stir on the Internet. The apps modified a Bollywood movie's dialogue and tried witty turns of phrase.

Initial partners in the collaboration were Blinkit and Zomato, but soon the streaming behemoth also got involved, ratcheting up the excitement. The billboard advertisements parody the dialogue from the 2022 Bollywood film Maa Tujhhe Salaam.

The slogan on the billboard of grocery delivery service Blinkit is "Doodh mangoge, doodh denge (Ask for milk, we will deliver it)," while the slogan on the billboard of food delivery service Zomato is "Kheer mangoge, kheer denge (Ask for kheer, we will deliver it).

Then came the powerhouse of entertainment, Netflix, whose app's tagline reads, "Wednesday mangoge, Friday denge."

Netflix took to their official Twitter account and shared the picture, with the caption, "It's a great day to go out and look at billboards."

Take a look at the image:

While the amusing Bollywood wordplay didn't end on billboards, the brands continued it in the comment section of the post. Blinkit wrote, "Binge watch karoge, Popcorn hum la denge." Netflix gave a witty reply: "Recommended for us: Hum Aapke Hain Corn." After that, Zomato wrote, "yup, it's a 'Wednesday' after all." Then the streaming giant wrapped up the wordplay, writing, "She would give you a big hand for this collab."

Also read: Delhi turns into Antarctica with 3 degrees celcius, twitterati spark meme fest

Twitterati enjoyed the brands' amusing war of words on social media and hailed them for coming up with such creative marketing techniques.

Also read: Air India: Drunk man urinates on a female passenger mid-air, netizens say 'ban alcohol on flights'

Read More Trending News