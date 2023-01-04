Air India: Drunk man urinates on a female passenger mid-air, netizens say 'ban alcohol on flights'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Air India: Drunk man urinates on a female passenger

Air India: A mid-air conflict between passengers is not rare, but in a bizarre incident, a drunken man urinated on a female business class passenger on an Air India international flight. The incident occurred on November 26 on a New York-Delhi-bound Air India aircraft.

When the lights were turned off after lunch, the drunken man walked over to the victim's seat. He then unzipped his pants and showed her his private parts. He reportedly stayed there even after peeing until one of his fellow passengers urged him to leave.

The culprit walked out of the plane without being questioned. However, weeks later, the incident was brought to light again. The female passenger who was harassed on the plane wrote to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekharan, expressing her discontent with the cabin crew's insensitivity to the issue.

After the incident resurfaced, an Air India official said in a statement, "Air India constituted an internal committee in this incident and recommended to put the male passenger on 'no-fly list', the matter is under government committee and decision is awaited."

An Air India official also stated, "The passenger has been banned from flying with Air India for 30 days or till the decision of the internal committee, whichever is earlier. If found guilty, action will be taken against the unruly passenger as per regulatory guidelines."

The incident shocked netizens, who took to social media to react to it. One user wrote, "Shocking to see pax behavior. All the more sad about the alleged insensitivity shown by crew in this case. I wonder whether the culture of Air india crew still behave the same way as they’re in air India when it was in govt hand. Action must be taken."

Another user wrote, "Extremely disgusting. Things happened on 26 Nov and now issue is taken up based on lady’s written complaint to the chairman of airlines is really shameful on tha airlines part. Accused should’ve been taken in to custody right after landing. Pathetic behaviour on part of crew."

A third user commented, "Passenger should be shamed, apart from being put on 'no fly list'. Facilities given should be used properly - drinks within limits without causing inconvenience to co-passengers & the aircraft."

Netizens expressed their disappointment with the situation, arguing that either drinks should be prohibited on flights or a limit should be imposed.

