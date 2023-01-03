Tuesday, January 03, 2023
     
Parle-G biscuits' new flavours leave Twitterati with bad taste; netizens say '2023 is already too much'

Do you eat Parle-G biscuits? Well, the classic has other flavours too. The new flavours of Parle-G biscuits are making the rounds on the internet, and the netizens are going crazy.

India TV Trending Desk Edited By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2023 16:52 IST
In a country like India, Parle-G biscuit packets require absolutely no introduction. For many Indians, Parle-G biscuits are more of a nostalgic symbol of childhood than a simple snack and they are closely linked with memories. Over the course of a few decades, we've observed it multiple times in stores and our households. Furthermore, the infamous combination of Chai and Parle-G is simply extraordinary. However, for many years, the biscuit has only had one signature flavor, and no other flavours have been introduced. Well, one Twitter user shared a picture of Parle-G that was not the usual one, and the internet went crazy.

A Twitter user named @hojevlo posted a picture of a unique Parle-G biscuit with the words "oats and berries" on the package. Apparently, the company officially unveiled a few different flavours, which are now available across the country.

The post has been viewed over 151k times and garnered many reactions from the netizens. People flocked to the comment section to react to the new flavours of Parle-G biscuits. 

One user wrote, "I am afraid to try it." Another user commented, "please let parle g be parle g, im so upset to see this launch." A third user wrote, "Parle G has lost my respect...now it's just Parle for me." A user also wrote, "I have lots of thoughts about this, none of them positive. OG Parle G."

The users expressed their disappointment about the new flavours in the comment section and expressed their liking for the classic Parle-G biscuit packets. Some users also took hilarious digs at the new addition and sparked a memefest.

Well, the response to the post clearly indicates that no matter how many flavours of Parle-G biscuits are launched, the original will always retain its own charm.

