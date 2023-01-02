Angry Rhino charges towards tourists making their worst nightmare come true in Kaziranga National Park | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/NOTALLWHOWANDERARELOST1109 Rhino charges towards tourists | Viral Video

National parks provide humans with a closer view at wildlife because all of the wild species are roaming free in the enormous forest. However, when visitors enter these parks, they occasionally disturb the animals or attempt to approach them too closely, which infuriates them. In the past, numerous videos showing animals charging at tourists have surfaced. Now, in a related incident, a startling video depicting a narrow escape of tourists from an enraged rhino at Assam's Kaziranga National Park is making the rounds on the internet.

In the viral video, a rhino can be seen chasing safari jeeps as they race away from danger. The footage depicts the enormous creature following them for a distance of a few kilometres as the tourists inside the moving vehicles scream in terror.

According to PTI, the rhino came chasing the vehicles inside Bagori range of the Park and brushed against the tyres of the rear jeep.There was no report of any injury among the tourists. The mark of the rhino's teeth was later seen on the rear tyre of jeep and the authorities suspect that the animal must have received injuries in the mouth, due to which it veered around and retreated into the nearby grasslands.

The report also stated, "The family of Utpal Bordoloi from Duliajan was in the last vehicle and his daughter Sneha Bordoloi captured the entire chase in a video that has gone viral."

Meanwhile, after the incident, the visitors stated that the drivers were extremely patient and took them to safety, preventing a major accident.

In a similar incident, a video from Kabini National Park in Mysore went viral, showing an elephant chasing a safari jeep. The footage showed an elephant chasing a safari jeep at great speed while the driver reversed the car in the vehicle track put out within the national park. The giant creature gave up the chase and went into the woods toward the end of the encounter.

- WITH INPUTS FROM PTI

