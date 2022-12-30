Ditch outdated traditions, know how to wish 'Happy New Year' in ten different languages

The year 2022 closes curtains and we enter into 2023 filled with hope, love, blessings and more. This year has been an amazing adventure, but as it draws to a end, people all over the world are getting excited for the New Year celebrations. As Covid-19 cases rise once more, the new year promises hope for a better future and a fresh start in our efforts to heal the world so that we can try to significantly lessen suffering and stop the tragedies we have seen in recent years. When it comes to sending wishes to loved ones, everyone wants to make it special, so here's how to go creative with your New Year 2023 wishes by wishing a 'Happy New Year' in 10 different languages.
- Hindi- नव वर्ष की शुभकामनाएँ
- French- Bonne Année
- Spanish- Feliz Año Nuevo
- Portuguese- Feliz Ano Novo
- German-Frohes Neues Jahr
- Irish- Athbhliain faoi mhaise daoibh
- Somali- Sanad wanaagsan
- Italian- Buon anno
- Dutch- Gelukkig nieuwjaar
- Albanian- Gezuar vitin e ri
