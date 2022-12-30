Ditch outdated traditions, know how to wish 'Happy New Year' in ten different languages

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ditch outdated traditions, know how to wish 'New Year'

The year 2022 closes curtains and we enter into 2023 filled with hope, love, blessings and more. This year has been an amazing adventure, but as it draws to a end, people all over the world are getting excited for the New Year celebrations. As Covid-19 cases rise once more, the new year promises hope for a better future and a fresh start in our efforts to heal the world so that we can try to significantly lessen suffering and stop the tragedies we have seen in recent years. When it comes to sending wishes to loved ones, everyone wants to make it special, so here's how to go creative with your New Year 2023 wishes by wishing a 'Happy New Year' in 10 different languages.

Hindi- नव वर्ष की शुभकामनाएँ French- Bonne Année Spanish- Feliz Año Nuevo Portuguese- Feliz Ano Novo German-Frohes Neues Jahr Irish- Athbhliain faoi mhaise daoibh Somali- Sanad wanaagsan Italian- Buon anno Dutch- Gelukkig nieuwjaar Albanian- Gezuar vitin e ri

Also read: BTS ARMY celebrates V aka Kim Taehyung’s birthday in grand manner; from opening cafes to bus project

Also read: PM Modi's mother Heeraben dies at 100: 10 Heartwarming mother-son moments l PICS

Read More Trending News