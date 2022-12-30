RIP Heeraben: 6 ft coal painting to sand art, artists pay moving tribute to PM Modi’s mother

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI, @SUDARSANSAND RIP Heeraben: 6 ft coal painting to sand art

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Hiraben, died on Friday at the age of 99 at an Ahmedabad hospital. She was being treated at UN Mehta Heart Hospital, where she had been admitted since Wednesday after her health had deteriorated. After her passing, Heeraben received tributes and condolences from all across the world. Artists have now paid their heartfelt homage to PM's mother. Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik honoured her with his artwork on the beach in Puri, while Amroha artist Zohaib Khan created a 6-foot-long portrait using coal.

With the words "Maa" and "Om Shanti" etched in Hindi in the background, Sudarsan created an amazing sand sculpture of Heeraben. Sharing the picture of his art, he wrote, "Hon'ble Shri.@narendramodi ji's mother Smt #HeerabenModi reached lotus feet of God. #OmShanti . I offer my deep condolences to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and family. My sand art at Puri beach in Odisha."

Zohaib Khan, a coal artist, made a six-foot-long picture of Prime Minister Modi and his mother. Zohaib used his artistic abilities to create a captivating charcoal portrait. The entire canvas was such a special tribute because of the exquisite design that was sculpted out of charcoal, and the strokes used to adorn the portrait precisely emphasised the tiny nuances.

Meanwhile, PM Modi took to social media on Friday morning to share the tragic news. He wrote, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

After paying his final respects to his mother Heeraben Modi at his Gandhinagar home, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the last rites. Heeraben was laid to rest at a crematorium in Gandhinagar.

