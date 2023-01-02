Do you own a Royal Enfield Bullet 350? Well, not at THIS price; old price will shock you

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ROYALENFIELD_4567K Do you own a Royal Enfield Bullet 350?

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is one of India's most recognised and iconic motorcycles. For some, it is more than a bike; it is an emotion. While many bikes come and go, Royal Enfield has maintained its position as the top pick for many individuals in a country like India throughout the years. It is one of the most costly motorcycles in the country, with pricing starting around Rs. 2 lakhs. The bike has had a number of modern upgrades over the years, but the manufacturer has kept the design intact, which is why it is regarded as one of India's regal bikes. The motorbike has its own league in India and it has even been handed down from one generation to the next. While the bike is known for its heavy price, an old bill is circulating on the internet that has taken netizens by surprise.

The dated bill reveals that the vintage motorcycle was formerly valued at just Rs 18,700. Although it may sound unbelievable, an old bill shared on Instagram reveals that a Royal Enfield Bullet 350 cost only Rs 18,700 in 1986. The invoice was issued on January 23, 1986, in Bokaro, Jharkhand, by a dealer named Sandeep Auto Company.

The bill was shared by an Instagram page named royalenfield_4567k. The post went viral in no time and netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it.

One user wrote, "I have recently purchased this bike for Rs.250500." Another user commented, "My grandfather bought a land at Chennai 1984 at 2000 rupees now it's worth 2cr." A third user wrote, "Wow! 18.5 still unaffordable for a middle class working man of the 80s." A user also wrote, "This bill is older than me."

Some online users were shocked by the price difference, but others countered that, when inflation is factored in, the bike was also expensive at the time.

