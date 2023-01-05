Delhi turns into Antarctica with 3 degrees celcius, twitterati spark meme fest

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi turns into Antarctica with 3 degree celcius

Delhi is a place that experiences the extremes of both heat and cold waves. On Thursday, the city had its coldest temperature, which was 3 degrees Celsius. It is also the coldest temperature to have been measured in the previous two years. Delhi residents who have been making plans for winter getaways have only felt shivers in their own homeland. For the people who live in Delhi right now, the word "cold" would be an understatement.

The national capital was hit by a brutal cold wave, with a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius, which was colder than numerous hill stations. Commuters in Delhi and the rest of north India experienced significant inconveniences due to a large blanket of dense fog.

While Delhi shivered from the cold waves that were sweeping through the city, people struggled to leave their cosy blankets as they had to report to their workplaces. Many individuals took to social media to express their feelings on Delhi's coldest day of the winter season. In order to escape the severe cold wave, many people flocked to bonfires scattered throughout the city.

One user wrote, "The lowest temperature today morning in Delhi was 2.8 degree celsius. Shouldn't private offices consider Work from Home for employees?" Another user wrote, "The lowest temperature in Delhi today was 2.8 degree celsius. Now only snow fall is left." A third user wrote, "I think Delhi would be more bearable if there was snow." A user also tweeted, "Be safe, everyone. Please step out fully covered." Some users sparked memefest on the micro-blogging site.

Some users highlighted that private offices should consider work from home for employees during such days, while some people took hilarious digs at the current situation in the national captial and made memes. Desi Twitter made waves along with the cold waves in the city.

