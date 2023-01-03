Good news for Delhites: High-end hotels' bars, restaurants can operate around-the-clock; netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Good news for Delhites

The restriction on all-nighters at Delhi bars and restaurants has been lifted. As part of an ambitious strategy to increase the city's nighttime economy, resto-bars in four- and five-star hotels in the country's capital will soon be open 24 hours a day, and clubs can also offer alcohol to their patrons until 1 a.m. The restaurants in three-star hotels can stay open until 2 a.m., while the others can stay open until 1 a.m.

Lt. Governor V K Saxena has approved a liberalised licencing system that will allow for extended hours of operation for bars and restaurants, as well as a simplified application process with less paperwork, to take effect on January 26.

The news has stoked Delhiites' excitement, and they are ready to party all night long. People flocked to social media to express their feelings over the news.

One user wrote, "At least start testing for drunken driving at all major intersections." Another user wrote, "The people who used to return drunk, won't be returning the same way, this is called social benefit." A third user wrote, "It is good now everyone can party without any limit and that's how it should be. Great move, appreaciate it. Such rules should be implemented in whole country so that people can access restuarants whenever they want to."

Manpreet Singh, treasurer of the National Restaurant Association of India, hailed the initiative and suggested that similar rules be established for other kinds of hotels as well.

"We are happy and it is a positive news thaat such step has been announced by the LG but we are hoping that it should be announced in normal hotels as well. The move will help in increasing the business and promote the night economy," said NRAI treasurer.

