Chimpanzee mother's heartbreaking reaction to baby's medical treatment moves netizens. Watch

Trending News: A mother's love knows no bounds, and that's exactly what was witnessed in this video that has gone viral. The footage captures the heartbreaking moment when a chimpanzee mother was separated from her baby for medical treatment. The chimp mother was devastated, assuming that her little one was dead.

The veterinary doctors at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas, US took the baby chimpanzee away for treatment due to low oxygen levels. After nearly 48 hours, the baby was brought back to the mother, and what happened next was truly heartwarming. The mother couldn't contain her joy and embraced her baby boy with all the love and affection that only a mother can give.

Watching the video, it's impossible not to be moved by the mother's love for her baby. It's a reminder that animals, like humans, have emotions and feelings. It's a reminder that animals have families, bonds, and relationships that are just as important to them as ours are to us.

Watch the viral video of chimp mother reuniting with her baby here:

The video has received over 4 million views and 515k likes. The comments section of the video has revealed a mixed reaction. While some were touched by the reunion between mother and baby, others expressed their concerns about animals being kept in zoos. They believe that wild animals should be allowed to roam free, and captivity is inhumane. "Mums are just the most precious beings on the planet. They bring life into the world. And love and nurture the new life. Regardless of species, I think mums are just the most beautiful beings on the planet," a user commented. "By how calm she moved around the room at first, I would guess she was in a state of depression without her baby," another user wrote.

It's important to note that zoos play a vital role in the conservation of endangered species. Chimpanzees, for instance, are listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. Zoos provide a safe and controlled environment where these animals can be protected, studied, and bred in captivity to ensure their survival.

